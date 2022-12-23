Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Trading Down 0.9%

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.01 and last traded at $41.58. 22,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 27,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.96.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $41.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.