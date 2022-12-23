Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.67

Shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 171064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VORB shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Orbit to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Virgin Orbit Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $572.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit ( NASDAQ:VORB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.91 million during the quarter. Virgin Orbit had a negative net margin of 546.24% and a negative return on equity of 128.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VORB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

