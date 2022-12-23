VirtualMeta Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $58.58 Million (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $58.58 million and approximately $42.01 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02547037 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

