Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Visteon worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VC. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 13.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 14.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,147,000 after acquiring an additional 106,119 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 10.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 20.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Visteon by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $281,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VC stock opened at $128.84 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Visteon to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Visteon to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

