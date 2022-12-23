Vivo Opportunity, Llc Acquires 758,620 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc bought 758,620 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,499,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,340,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,466,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of TERN stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 204,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,178. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -0.71. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $10.06.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.
