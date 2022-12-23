Vivo Opportunity, Llc Acquires 758,620 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc bought 758,620 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,499,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,340,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,466,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TERN stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 204,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,178. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -0.71. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000.

(Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.