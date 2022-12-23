VRES (VRS) Price Reaches $0.46 on Major Exchanges

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, VRES has traded down 54.4% against the US dollar. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $29.77 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.56166823 USD and is up 14.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $950.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

