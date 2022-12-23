Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $81.26 million and approximately $10.17 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00017776 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014197 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00042146 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005916 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020212 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00228026 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.92081749 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $10,553,138.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.