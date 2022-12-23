Wanchain Market Cap Tops $29.87 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Wanchain has a market cap of $29.87 million and $523,859.14 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053052 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008016 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021653 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future "bank." As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the "bank" and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China."

