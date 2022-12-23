Warburg Research Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €210.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($223.40) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VOW3. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €281.00 ($298.94) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($122.34) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Price Performance

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €114.88 ($122.21) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of €134.23 and a 200-day moving average of €138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €120.56 ($128.26) and a 1-year high of €195.14 ($207.60).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.