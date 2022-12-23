WAXE Price Tops $48.80 (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, WAXE has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WAXE coin can now be bought for approximately $48.80 or 0.00290421 BTC on major exchanges. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and $140,720.93 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WAXE

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

