Wealthpoint LLC Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealthpoint LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $265.77 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

