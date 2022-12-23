Wealthpoint LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealthpoint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Wealthpoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of IJR stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.32.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
