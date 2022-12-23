Wealthpoint LLC Has $949,000 Holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Wealthpoint LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC owned about 0.66% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drake & Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 552,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 270,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 163.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,518 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Price Performance

DEED opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $25.74.

