Wealthpoint LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wealthpoint LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.83.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.