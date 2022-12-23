Wealthpoint LLC Sells 2,885 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wealthpoint LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,554,000 after purchasing an additional 292,043 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 149,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 96,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $37.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

