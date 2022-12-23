WeBuy (WE) Price Tops $13.10 on Exchanges

WeBuy (WE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One WeBuy token can currently be bought for about $13.10 or 0.00077902 BTC on popular exchanges. WeBuy has a market capitalization of $573.28 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WeBuy has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $898.17 or 0.05340572 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00500142 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,983.74 or 0.29633638 BTC.

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy launched on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,750,000 tokens. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@webuynft. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

