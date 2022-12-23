WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) is Scout Investments Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,118,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,520 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up 2.1% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of WEC Energy Group worth $100,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $94.89. 14,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,972. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

