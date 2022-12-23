Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 384 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,259,316,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,140,000 after purchasing an additional 175,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,441,000 after purchasing an additional 161,668 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.46 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average is $104.90.

