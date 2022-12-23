Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,678 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,280 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

