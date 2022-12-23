Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Target by 70.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $48,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Target Stock Down 0.7 %

TGT stock opened at $141.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.