Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 488 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,031 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

ADBE stock opened at $336.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $582.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.54.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

