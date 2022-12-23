Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $166.76 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day moving average of $162.06.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.