Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 18.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 28.6% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 11.7% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $43.99 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

