WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires 796 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.7% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,631,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the third quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $539.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.