WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys New Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in United Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 643.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.60. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.97.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.