WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. Invesco Solar ETF makes up 1.6% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,136,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 37,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TAN stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.44.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

