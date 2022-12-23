WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.51. The company had a trading volume of 26,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.00 and a 200 day moving average of $109.33. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

