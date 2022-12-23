WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,350 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,350 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.4% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,929 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 18.3% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,679 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 29.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,879 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 28.5% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 72.5% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.
Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $35.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
