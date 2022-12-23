WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,659 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, H. L. Ormond & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.7 %
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
