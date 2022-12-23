WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 2,770 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 1.2% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,754,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $111,972,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

FedEx Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $175.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.59 and a 200-day moving average of $194.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

