Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Shares Down 1.8%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 18,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

WFSTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James downgraded Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.0092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 4.35%.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

