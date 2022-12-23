WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Gap Down to $1.41

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.38. WeWork shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 17,940 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on WeWork in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on WeWork in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on WeWork to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that WeWork Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WE. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of WeWork by 114.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in WeWork by 68.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WeWork

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.