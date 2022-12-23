Whelan Financial Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Whelan Financial boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 13.5% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Whelan Financial owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $19,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $182.66 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $229.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.46.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.