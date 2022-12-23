Whelan Financial Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Whelan Financial lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711,761 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,029 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,205,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after acquiring an additional 921,196 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,002,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,321,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,097,000 after acquiring an additional 430,556 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $54.04.

