Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 118,494 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $28,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 213.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 38.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 136.5% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 60,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 62.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 11,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.95. 4,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.16. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.
Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma
In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.06.
Williams-Sonoma Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
