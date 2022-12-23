Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a report released on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WTFC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.63.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

WTFC opened at $82.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.15 and its 200-day moving average is $86.00. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after acquiring an additional 43,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

