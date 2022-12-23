WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 274,731 shares.The stock last traded at $61.87 and had previously closed at $61.81.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.68.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.