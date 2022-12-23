WOW-token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.56 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $440.56 million and $3.56 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.07 or 0.01472549 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008857 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00019513 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00032203 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000477 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.26 or 0.01723003 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001084 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04405567 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

