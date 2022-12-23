Wrapped Cardano Self Reported Market Cap Hits $8.89 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion and $27,380.40 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001530 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,496,998,076 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.25124305 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $58,373.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

