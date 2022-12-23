Wrapped Everscale 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $32,527.21 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $50.39 million and $32,527.21 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,071,362,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,715,172,944 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,071,285,889 with 1,715,096,214 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.02923556 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $60,329.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

