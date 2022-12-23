WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Trading Up 0%

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) were up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.35 and last traded at $113.35. Approximately 190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WSPOF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$176.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$187.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

WSP Global Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.17 and its 200 day moving average is $116.02.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

