XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.38

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and traded as low as $3.03. XBiotech shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 74,614 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XBiotech in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
XBiotech Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XBiotech
XBiotech Company Profile
XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.
