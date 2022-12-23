XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.38

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and traded as low as $3.03. XBiotech shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 74,614 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XBiotech in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in XBiotech during the third quarter valued at $38,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in XBiotech by 29.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in XBiotech by 21.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in XBiotech by 72.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in XBiotech during the second quarter valued at $153,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

