Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XHR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of XHR stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 840,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,528. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -649.68 and a beta of 1.46. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.34). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $18,914,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 45.5% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,563,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 488,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,901,000 after acquiring an additional 426,724 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

