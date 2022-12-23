XR Securities LLC Buys Shares of 5,337 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,337 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,361,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,810,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,883,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.74) to GBX 2,922 ($35.50) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.23) to GBX 2,950 ($35.84) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.54) to GBX 2,987 ($36.29) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.32.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

