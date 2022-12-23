XR Securities LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. XR Securities LLC owned 0.10% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Down 14.9 %

Shares of BOIL opened at $22.04 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $140.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.