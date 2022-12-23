YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in YETI by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 3,654.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

YETI Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $40.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YETI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on YETI to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of YETI to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

