YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2,499.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.67. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $90.36.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

