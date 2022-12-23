YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,794 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

