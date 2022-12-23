YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $98.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.24. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

