YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 128.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

